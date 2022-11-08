CAMPAIGN 2022: State and Local Election Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the latest Alabama state and local election results from Alabama News Network.

STATE AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

Polls close at 7PM tonight. It typically takes several hours to count the ballots statewide. The Associated Press may announce a winner of a race depending on the results.

The top statewide races are:

U.S. Senate – With U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby retiring, after first being elected in 1986, there are three candidates competing for his seat: Katie Britt (R), Will Boyd (D) and John Sophocleus (L). This is a six-year term.

Governor – Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is seeking a second full term. She is being challenged by Yolanda Flowers (D) and James Blake (L). She became governor in April of 2017 upon the resignation of Robert Bentley, when she was lieutenant governor. If she is re-elected, she could be in office for nearly 10 full years.

