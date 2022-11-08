MPD: Victim in accident on I-65 found shot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an accident involving a shooting victim on I-65.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of I-65 N near Edgemont Avenue in reference to a two vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, they found an adult woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A second victim also sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say roadways in the area have been closed temporarily.