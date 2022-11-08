PHOTOS: Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Music Band “Alabama”, Dies at 73

by Alabama News Network Staff

“Alabama” band member Jeff Cook Dies at 73 FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2012. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2012. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

“Alabama” band member Jeff Cook Dies at 73 FILE - Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry from the American country music band Alabama pose for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 13, 2013. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry from the American country music band Alabama pose for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 13, 2013. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

“Alabama” band member Jeff Cook Dies at 73 FILE - Jeff Cook, from left, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, of the band Alabama, appear at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) FILE - Jeff Cook, from left, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, of the band Alabama, appear at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

“Alabama” band member Jeff Cook Dies at 73 FILE - Randy Owen, from left, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry, of Alabama, pose on the red carpet at the CMT "Artists of the Year" on Dec. 3, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Randy Owen, from left, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry, of Alabama, pose on the red carpet at the CMT "Artists of the Year" on Dec. 3, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

“Alabama” band member Jeff Cook Dies at 73 FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group “Alabama”, has died. He was 73.

Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017.

A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida.

The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry.

Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight.”

