Rollercoaster of Temperatures Ahead!

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Tuesday is starting off similar to yesterday; very warm and muggy. We saw a record broken yesterday, with a high temperature of 87°. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s once again today with mostly sunny skies and fairly humid conditions. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: For Wednesday, a front will hover to our north but will quickly dissipate. However, we’ll start to see some easterly flow, which will usher in much cooler air. Highs are only going to be in the low 70s and upper 60s for highs, with partly cloudy skies.

WEEK AHEAD: We have a lot of changes in our temperatures this coming week, with mid 80s for today, low 70s for tomorrow, and upper 50s for the weekend! A cold front will approach the area Friday night into Saturday, and will significantly impact our temperatures. Fortunately, no severe weather threat is expected!

TROPICAL: Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently in the Atlantic, and is expected to move westward within the coming days. New model runs have the storm going near the big bend of Florida before turning north, but this would likely bring us a chance for rain come Friday morning.