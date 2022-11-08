Significant Weather Changes Ahead!

by Shane Butler

Our summer-like warmth is on the way out and were cooling down a bit through the remainder of the work week. A much bigger drop in temps is ahead for the upcoming weekend. In the meantime, We head into Wednesday with our area on the backside of a frontal boundary. It’s a westward moving boundary that ushers in cooler north easterly winds. Temps will only reach the lower 70s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Nothing to drastic for overnight temps with lows hovering in the lower 50s. Late Thursday into Friday is looking wet for some and that’s mainly folks east of the I-65 corridor. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will be moving through Georgia. We expect some rain along with breezy conditions. The main impacts will stay well to our east. Another cold front will sweep through the state late Friday into Saturday, Colder air will spill into the area behind the front. We’re looking at upper 50s to lower 60s for highs and lows down into the lower to mid 30s. It’s a brief cold snap that lingers into early next week. Looks like more rain may make a run at us Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.