Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

A male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital.

District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time.

Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on toxicology reports to determine the students cause of death and what led the other three students to be taken to the hospital.

