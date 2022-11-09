Cloudy, Windy, & Wet Conditions Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re entering into an active weather pattern beginning tomorrow and continuing into the weekend. It starts out with gusty northeast winds picking up across the area Thursday. We expect sustained winds 10-20 with gust up to 30-35 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Tropical rains from Nicole will gradually work into our area tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. Rainfall amounts will be greater well east of the I-65 corridor. Heaviest totals will reside along the AL/GA state line. Any severe weather with this tropical system will stay well east of our area. We expect improving conditions during the afternoon hours Friday. Skies will be decreasing cloud cover and temps climbing into the lower to mid 70s. On the heels of the tropical system will be a strong cold front. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out with the frontal passage Saturday. Skies clear and much colder air spills into the state behind the boundary Saturday night. Mid 30s are likely by Sunday morning. We may struggle to reach 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. The coldest air will be felt Sunday night into Monday morning. Lower to mid 30s are possible and that will lead to a freeze for some. Next week does start out sunny and dry but another round of rain quickly moves into the area Tuesday. It’s all part of the active weather pattern that definitely brings some significant changes to the area over the next several days.