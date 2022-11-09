Much Cooler Today, Rain Likely Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is already starting way different than the past several days, with cool and crisp conditions and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see east winds throughout the day today, which will funnel in much cooler Appalachian air. We’ll only see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s across the area today. Clouds will be on the increase as Tropical Storm Nicole nears eastern Florida, but our rain chances stay low today. For tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will have a similar start as we saw today. Clouds will be over head and it will be fairly cool. However, there will be more clouds overhead throughout the day, and the chance for rain will increase in the evening. Tropical Storm Nicole will move inland, and the center of circulation is likely to track through Georgia. Fortunately, no significant impacts are expected, but rain will be likely for the majority of the evening and overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: The chance for rain will mainly be for Thursday night into Friday morning, but sunshine will return by Friday afternoon! We’ll see a slight warm up before the weekend, but a very strong cold front will significantly impact our temperatures for the weekend and onward. Highs may struggle to get out of the 50s for the weekend. Rain is back in the forecast for next Tuesday, but it is not looking significant in any nature right now.