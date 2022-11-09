Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

by Alabama News Network Staff

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory.

Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.

Ensler is celebrating his victory, not just as a Democrat, but as a Jewish candidate for office.

Meadows had won the seat in a special election in 2019 following the death of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos.