Prattville Chamber Hold Ceremony for Military Members

by Carrington Cole

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce had a special ceremony held for military members.

They held the celebration Wednesday morning in recognition of Military Appreciation Week which is held from November 6 – 12.

During the week, military members can enjoy some military discounts from local merchants to salute those who serve our country. Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. was very excited to celebrate the many military members in the Prattville community.

“The love between Prattville and the military is being shown here today,” stated Mayor Gillespie. “How much military brings back into the community and how the community responds to them. As mentioned earlier, they’re in our churches, our schools, our local government, they’re in our sports events. They just do so much day in and day out. They’re part of our chamber here, so they are a part of our daily lives in Prattville.”

All military discounts in Autauga County can be found on the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce website.