UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday.

There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.

This is the full statement from Mayor Perkins:

“Truly yesterday was a tragic day in Selma. We lost another child and several children needed emergency care at the hospital. There is nothing easy about losing a child and the agony of sitting in an ER waiting to find out whether your child will be okay is a pain no parent should endure.

“To the family, schoolmates, and friends of the deceased, know that your mayor has a heavy heart and grieves with you. Because the deceased is a juvenile, I will not mention him by name, just know that his death is very close to me. I considered him a son.

“The Selma City School System has the full support of the City and State. Today, the investigation continues to determine exactly what took place at Selma High School on yesterday. The Selma Police Department (SPD), supported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Dallas County Sheriff Department, is doing the investigating.

“Be assured that as soon as I receive facts that can be shared with the public, that information will be officially shared with you by law enforcement, school system officials, and me.

“Jumping to conclusions or making unproven statements may interfere with the investigation. I ask that we not do that. In the

meantime, let us continue in prayer for the family, all of our children, and the entire community.”

Alabama News Network is in contact with Selma police and with District Attorney Michael Jackson. We will update this story when we get more information.