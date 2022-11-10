3 Degree Guarantee: Service Dogs Alabama Gets $1,500 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to Service Dogs Alabama.

We are presenting $1,500, which is what we raised in October for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Service Dogs Alabama serves veterans and children with special needs through service dogs and facility dogs at places such as hospitals, courtrooms and schools. The money will be used for training dogs, which can take 2-3 years.

Dustin Exum of AirNow Home Services said they are glad to be helping yet another local charity make life better for people living here.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.