A Cloudy, Windy, And Wet Night Ahead!

by Shane Butler

Cloudy, windy, and wet this evening. We will be feeling the impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain is likely and it may be heavy at times. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches and that’s east of the I-65 corridor. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph and gust could reach 25-35 mph. Temps will hover in the 60s through the evening and overnight hours.

We start out Friday with clouds and lingering rain but we expect all this to depart and sunshine gradually returns during the afternoon hours. Temps should respond and reach the lower to mid 70s for highs. Friday night is looking partly cloudy and rather quiet weatherwise. Changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. A cold front makes its way through the state Saturday. Clouds along with a few showers can’t be ruled out during the day. That night skies will be clearing and much colder air spills into the area. Temps by Sunday morning will be in the mid 30s. Sunny skies will prevail throughout the day but temps will only manage the 50s for highs. Another clear and colder night is ahead. We see temps dropping into the lower 30s by Monday morning.

The rest of next will be sort of a mixed bag of weather. More rain moves into the area Tuesday and may linger into some of Wednesday. Despite the rain moving out its not clear cut that the skies clear out. Clouds and cooler air may stick around into the latter half of the work week. Confidence is a bit low on the extended, so stay tuned.