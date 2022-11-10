Alabama Sec. of State-Elect Wes Allen Sits Down with Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen sat down with Alabama News Network to share his vision for the office, which oversees elections and many other state functions.

Allen, of Troy, has served four years as a state representative and was Pike County probate judge for nearly a decade.

While in the Alabama Legislature, Allen sponsored bills to ban curbside voting and ban private donations to election offices.

“We were able to pass some strong reforms, but we want to make sure we get in there, and like I said before. work with those probate judges around the state,” he said.

Allen says he opposes early voting and so-called “no excuse” absentee voting.

“I’m for election day, not election month, and I think the way we do it in Alabama is the correct way to do it, and I think other states need to follow Alabama’s lead.”

According to Allen’s campaign, he is the first Alabama secretary of state to have previous election experience as a probate judge.

Current Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill could not run again because of term limits.

Allen will be sworn in on January 6, 2023.