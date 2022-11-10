Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase.

Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit.

Police say the driver refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

The chase ended in the area of Dunbarton Road and Eastdale Circle, near Eastdale Mall. Two people were taken into custody with charges pending against them.

Police have not release their names, nor any other information.