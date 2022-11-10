EV Charging Stations Coming to Montgomery, Alexander City

by Alabama News Network Staff

New electric-vehicle charging stations are coming to Montgomery, Alexander City and other places in the state.

Eighteen grants totaling more than $2.45 million have been awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey for charging stations along highways in several areas of the state.

In our area, the Montgomery Airport Authority received $250,000 to install a three-bay charging station at the airport. In Alexander City, Allen Oil Company received $200,008 to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 4880 U.S. Highway 280.

“As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”

Funds for all but one of the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature and target busy highways away from the interstates, except Interstate 22 in northwest Alabama where grant funds will provide a six-bay charger in Guin as the first EV charging station on that interstate in Alabama.

Private companies, utilities and government entities were eligible to receive the grants. Funds made available to the state from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will be awarded in the future to further develop EV charging infrastructure along Alabama’s interstates.

Other area awarded grants are:

North Alabama

Scottsboro – Scottsboro Electric Power Board received $57,968 for a two-bay charging station at its office at 404 E. Willow St.

Hartselle – Hartselle Utilities received $54,963 to install a two-bay station at a public parking area, 200 Sparkman Street.

Guntersville – The Electric Board of Guntersville received $53,906 for a two-bay charging station at a public parking area, 440 Old Town St.

Decatur – The Municipal Utilities Board of Decatur received $53,800 to install a two-bay station at a downtown location at 110 Moulton Street.

Guin – Francis Energy LLC. received $407,990 to install a six-bay charging station at the Holiday Inn, 5750 Alabama Highway 44.

Central Alabama

Helena – The city of Helena received $33,740 to install a two-bay charging station at Helena Sports Complex, 100 Sports Complex Drive.

Sylacauga – Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga Inc. received $198,190 to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 42020 U.S. Highway 280.

Phenix City – The city of Phenix City received $15,448 to install a four-bay charging station at the Phenix City Parks and Recreation Department, 1501 Fifth Street South.

Phenix City – The city received $14,121 to install a four-bay charging station at the Fourteenth Street Parking Garage, 310 14th Street.

LaFayette – The city of LaFayette received $119,000 to install a two-bay charging station at a location at U.S. Highway 431.

South Alabama

Orange Beach – Junior Food Stores of West Florida Inc. received $216,335 to install a two-bay charging station at Cumberland Farms convenience store, 23679 Canal Road. Fund source: Volkswagen Settlement Program.

Fairhope – The city of Fairhope received $148,626 to install a two-bay charging station at Plantation Pointe Shopping Center, 84 Plantation Pointe.

Enterprise – Heer Properties was awarded $201,259 to install a two-bay electric charging station at Legacy Foodmart, 6001 Boll Weevil Circle.

Headland – Home Oil Co. Inc. received $200,587 to install a two-bay charging station at Hobo Pantry, 16566 U.S. Highway 431.

Robertsdale – The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance received $198,267 to install a two-bay charging station at the Baldwin County Commission Annex II, 22070 Alabama Highway 59.

Geneva – The city of Geneva received $33,840 to install a four-bay charging station on a lot at 614 S. Commerce Street.