Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds At Times Today

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole as it has made landfall in Florida. The majority of the day will be calm, but by mid afternoon and early evening, the center of circulation will be over Georgia, and that will bring rain and gusty winds to our area. Rain could be heavy at times, and winds could gust upwards of 40 mph. Highs today will be in the low 70s. For tonight, rain will be persistent for the majority of the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain will be around for part of Friday morning, but will quickly be clearing out. Sunshine will return by the afternoon! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. For high school football, we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s and 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: After Nicole moves through, another cold front will be on its way to Alabama. While severe weather is not expected, a SIGNIFICANT drop in temperatures will be occurring. Highs for Saturday may struggle to get out of the 50s, and these cool temperatures will last until at least the middle of next week!