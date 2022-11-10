State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter Nominated to Become Alabama House Speaker
“If elected Speaker, I will work hard to preside fairly and ensure that all voices have an opportunity to be heard in the committee rooms and chamber of the Alabama House,” he said.
Ledbetter, a former mayor and city council member in Rainsville, was elected to the Alabama House in 2014. In 2017, the Republican Caucus selected him to serve as majority leader.
Also during the caucus meeting held today in Montgomery, members chose these others for leadership roles:
State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) as Speaker Pro Tem nominee
State Rep. Scott Stadthagen (R-Decatur) as House Majority Leader
State Rep. Wes Kitchens (R-Arab) as Caucus Vice Chair
State Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) as Caucus secretary/treasurer