UPDATE: More Details Revealed on Future of Lanier High School, Wilson Elementary School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown has announced new details regarding the future of Lanier High School and Wilson Elementary School.

It was announced in January that Lanier High School will close, with students going to Carver High School.

In a video posted to Facebook, Brown says starting with the 2022-23 school year, rising 9th grade students who are zoned for Lanier will go to Carver instead. Their siblings will have the option to attend Carver or remain at Lanier. All other rising 10th-12th grade students will stay at Lanier.

Brown says that Wilson Elementary School will close at the end of this school year. Those students will be transferred to Blount Elementary School.

He says the Wilson Elementary School facility will then be converted to be the new home of the Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet Middle School.

These changes are part of Phase One of the Capital Improvement Plan, which was approved by the Montgomery Co. school board in January.