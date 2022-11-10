What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.

Had voters approved the idea, the special tax district would have been set up in the Central and Daniel Pratt school zones. The additional tax money collected in that zone could have been used to build a new Prattville High School and two new elementary schools.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome,” Autauga Co. School Superintendent Tim Tidmore told Alabama News Network.

“We had hoped that our citizens would recognize that our students do count and that they are certainly our future. But again, our teachers will go on doing what they do best, and that’s teaching our kids,” he said.

Tidmore says the school board will now consider other options.