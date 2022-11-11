Auburn, Texas A&M to Face Off in Battle of Last-Place SEC West Teams

Auburn and Texas A&M are the last-place teams in the SEC West and both are in five-game losing streaks, but one team has to win when they face off Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Both are 1-5 in the SEC and 3-6 overall.

It will be Auburn’s second game under interim coach Carnell Williams since the firing of Bryan Harsin.

The Aggies are expected to start Conner Weigman at quarterback, who had an impressive starting debut against Ole Miss. Weigman missed the Florida game with a virus.