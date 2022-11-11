Big Temperature Drop Ahead!

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Some spotty showers are out there this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole move through the area. These showers will not be lasting all morning, but we’ll still be under some fairly dense cloud cover. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. For tonight, we will begin to see some clearing by early evening, so high school football is looking good to go!

SATURDAY: Some big time changes will be happening on Saturday. A cold front will be moving through in the morning, and that will also bring a very slim chance for isolated showers. However, the big changes will be with our temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 60s and upper 50s across the area, and it could be breezy at times on the backside of the front.

WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow’s cold front will have a profound impact on our temperatures even through next week. We’re likely to only stay in the low 60s and upper 50s for at least the next 8 days. As the start of next week approaches, a low pressure system will lift over the area out of the Gulf, and that will bring some showers and storms to the region, but no severe weather is expected.