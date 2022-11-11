Mild Friday Night; Cool This Weekend Despite Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Nicole became post-tropical and moved well northeast of Alabama Friday. Although, cloud-cover was widespread throughout the day. However, clouds broke apart Friday evening, and some sunshine should be in the mix Saturday morning. Temperatures remain fairly mild Friday night, with lows in the 50s. However, temperatures may not exceed the low 60s Saturday, while the sky becomes mostly cloudy during the day.

Clouds gradually clear Saturday night, and temperatures turn much colder. Lows fall into the 30s, potentially to freezing (32°) in some locations. The sky remains mainly sunny Sunday, but temperatures only warm into the 50s. Sunday night lows fall well into the 30s, potentially below freezing in many locations. Monday remains rain-free, but cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Clouds increase Monday night and another round of rain arrives Tuesday. Many locations could pick up a decent amount of rain. Rain arrives and departs in short order, with rain tapering off Tuesday night, and a rain-free forecast Wednesday. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the low 60s and lows near 40° Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain similar for the rest of the week, while Thursday and Friday look rain-free with a partly cloudy sky.