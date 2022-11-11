Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman.

Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

Fowlkes says Carter was struck several times in the neck and torso.

No arrests have been made in the case.

It’s the 15th murder in the city this year — and the second murder in the city this week.

Anyone with information about the shooting — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.