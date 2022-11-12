Lows Near-Freezing Saturday Night; Cool Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were mild during the morning, but colder air arrived by the afternoon. Temperatures turn even colder overnight. A freeze warning begins at 9PM and continues until 9AM Sunday morning for central Alabama. Temperatures fall to near 30° in the warning area. Cold sensitive plants and pets should be brought inside. Unprotected/exposed plumbing could be damaged.

Elsewhere, temperatures fall into the low and mid 30s with a clearing sky. Despite a mainly sunny sky Sunday, temperatures only warm into the 50s. Sunday night lows fall to near freezing again. Monday looks milder, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. However, another round of rain arrives Monday night, continues through Tuesday, then departs Tuesday night. The system responsible for the rain pushes east of Alabama Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday look dry, but could be rather cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another round of rain appears possible next weekend, but global models show different outcomes, with The Euro advertising rain, while the GFS keeps Alabama dry. Time will tell, but in the meantime, plan on cooler temperatures for a while.