Cold Sunday Night, Milder Monday, Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was abundant across central and south Alabama Sunday. However, temperatures were cool throughout the day, with morning lows in the 30s, and afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday night looks mostly clear and cold, with lows near freezing. A freeze warning begins at 9PM Sunday for some central Alabama counties. It continues until 9AM Monday. Monday looks partly cloudy and milder with highs in the low 60s.

Rain arrives Monday night, and continues for much of Tuesday. It may not be a continuous rain throughout the day for all locations, but showers may cover much of our area at times. Rain tapers off Tuesday night. Outside of rain, the sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Temperatures may not reach 60° in some locations. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s.

The rest of the week looks dry with sunshine and clouds mixed. Temperatures may remain quite cool. If raw model data verifies, then high temperatures may not exceed the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Lows may fall into the 30s each night. Rain may return to Alabama next weekend. Although, only the Euro model advertises rain, while the American GFS keeps us dry. Meanwhile, temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s/low 60s, and lows in the 30s.