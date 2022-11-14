14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state.

This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by state law under the Alabama Accountability Act. It’s the first list issued since 2019, before the pandemic disrupted education.

Many of the schools also made the 2019 list. Those new to the 2022 list are noted below.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Carver High School (new)

Chisolm Elementary School (new)

Davis Elementary School

Dunbar-Ramer School

Highland Avenue Elementary School (new)

Jefferson Davis High School

Lanier High School

Lee High School

Morningview Elementary School (new)

Nixon Elementary School

Park Crossing High School (new)

Southlawn Middle School

All five of Montgomery’s traditional, non-magnet high schools are on this year’s list.

Montgomery had 11 schools on the list in 2019. Two schools from that list are no longer considered failing. They are Goodwyn Middle School and Highland Gardens Elementary School.

In order to be considered a “failing school,” a school has to perform in the bottom 6% based on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 based on standardized test scores.

Overall, there are 79 schools on this year’s list.

READ THE COMPLETE LIST OF FAILING SCHOOLS

Parents who have children in a school that is on the failing schools list have the option to transfer their child to a non-failing school or to send their child to private school, with the possibility of a tax credit to help with tuition.

Here are the other schools in the Alabama News Network viewing area that made the failing schools list:

BULLOCK COUNTY

Bullock County High School

BUTLER COUNTY

Greenville High School

DALLAS COUNTY

Keith Middle-High School

Southside High School

Tipton Durant Middle School

Bruce K. Craig Elementary School

LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS

Linden High School

LOWNDES COUNTY

Central Elementary School

Central High School

PERRY COUNTY

Robert C. Hatch High School

SELMA CITY SCHOOLS

Clark Elementary School

Payne Elementary School

Selma High Schooll

WILCOX COUNTY

Wilcox Central High School