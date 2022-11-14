14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state.
This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by state law under the Alabama Accountability Act. It’s the first list issued since 2019, before the pandemic disrupted education.
Many of the schools also made the 2019 list. Those new to the 2022 list are noted below.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS
Bellingrath Middle School
Capitol Heights Middle School
Carver High School (new)
Chisolm Elementary School (new)
Davis Elementary School
Dunbar-Ramer School
Highland Avenue Elementary School (new)
Jefferson Davis High School
Lanier High School
Lee High School
Morningview Elementary School (new)
Nixon Elementary School
Park Crossing High School (new)
Southlawn Middle School
All five of Montgomery’s traditional, non-magnet high schools are on this year’s list.
Montgomery had 11 schools on the list in 2019. Two schools from that list are no longer considered failing. They are Goodwyn Middle School and Highland Gardens Elementary School.
In order to be considered a “failing school,” a school has to perform in the bottom 6% based on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 based on standardized test scores.
Overall, there are 79 schools on this year’s list.
READ THE COMPLETE LIST OF FAILING SCHOOLS
Parents who have children in a school that is on the failing schools list have the option to transfer their child to a non-failing school or to send their child to private school, with the possibility of a tax credit to help with tuition.
Here are the other schools in the Alabama News Network viewing area that made the failing schools list:
BULLOCK COUNTY
Bullock County High School
BUTLER COUNTY
Greenville High School
DALLAS COUNTY
Keith Middle-High School
Southside High School
Tipton Durant Middle School
Bruce K. Craig Elementary School
LINDEN CITY SCHOOLS
Linden High School
LOWNDES COUNTY
Central Elementary School
Central High School
PERRY COUNTY
Robert C. Hatch High School
SELMA CITY SCHOOLS
Clark Elementary School
Payne Elementary School
Selma High Schooll
WILCOX COUNTY
Wilcox Central High School