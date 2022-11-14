A Cloudy & Wet Night Ahead

by Shane Butler

We head into the night with clouds on the increase and rain advancing eastward into the state. An area of low pressure will be moving along the gulf coast. This disturbance will help generate rain and possibly a few thunderstorms across central and south Alabama. We don’t see anything going severe. The strong to severe storms are expected to stay along the coastal areas and out in the gulf. Rainfall potential is looking light with .50 to maybe up to an inch in spots. Rain activity will be ending from west to east Tuesday morning. Despite the rain moving out, the clouds will linger over us. Temps may only manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. We remain in a rather cloudy weather pattern through Thursday. Temps will top out in the 50s while over night lows hower in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday morning. A clearing and drier weather pattern is ahead for late week. Looks like sunny days and clear/cold nights. Friday morning is looking like the coldest with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. At this point, the weekend favors mostly sunny skies and continued cool. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight temps fall into the lower to mid 30s. Definitely a colder weather pattern ahead for the week.