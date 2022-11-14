A Sit Down with Outgoing MPS Board President Clare Weil

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Clare Weil will not be returning as the President of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Weil sat down with Alabama News Networks Jerome Jones for a look back on her time as board president.

When you look at some of the work that needed to be done within MPS, and like you said as a board coming in to be able to solve those problems, what was the biggest challenge to getting on accord and getting those things done that MPS needed?

“There was so much that needed doing it was like look 360 degrees and point. It needed fixing wherever you look and that’s challenging. To look that the finances were not in order, it was challenging that we were about

lose accreditation and it was challenging that we were under state intervention, and the state intervention did not work well the first few years of it. That was before we came on board. Once we got on board Dr. Ann Roy

Moore was in place, and things started going more smoothly.”

A lot has been accomplished over those 4 years, getting off of state intervention was huge, cleaning up the financing with Mr. Watts, when you look at the challenges that are going to face this board going forward, where are the challenges within MPS to bring the system up to the standard that we would all like to see?

“Dr .Brown is just as energizing and all about the students, his expectation is for excellence in every school, not just in magnet schools, not just in some schools. It is that we have opportunities for every student in every

school and I think thats where the energy and where you change the face of MPS, is by giving kids opportunities.”

Clair Weil says the highlight of her tenure as board president, was getting the ad valorem tax for schools passed.

Weiss term will end on November 21 when the new board is sworn in.

Pamela Portia will replace Weil in District 2 and Phadra Foster will replace Jana Bailey, who choose not to run for re-election.