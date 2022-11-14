Alabama State Falls to Florida A&M 21-14 after Wild Finish

Florida A&M’s Kendall Bohler blocked a potential game-winning field goal, scooped up the ball and raced 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Florida A&M survived a wild finish to beat Alabama State 21-14.

The Rattlers were up 15-14 when John Jayden lined up for a 52-yard attempt with 2 seconds left. Bohler broke through and Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 Southwestern Conference) notched its eighth straight win.

Jeremy Moussa threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Smith to give the Rattlers a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Wide receiver Isaiah Scott answered with a 37-yard scoring strike to Kisean Johnson and Alabama State (6-4, 4-3) pulled even at halftime.