Milder With Sunshine Monday, Cloudy With Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was frigid and frost filled for central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the upper 20s in many locations. The morning low fell to 29° in Montgomery, well below the November 14th average low of 43°. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the morning. Temperatures rebounded to near 60° by midday, with low to perhaps mid 60s possible for many during the afternoon. Some clouds return to the sky prior to sunset.

Clouds increase further Monday night. Rain returns to Alabama shortly before or around midnight, first in west Alabama. Rain gradually spreads east through early Tuesday morning. Rain might taper off somewhat during the afternoon. However, the sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Temperatures may not exceed the 50s in many locations. Rain ends Tuesday night, though the sky likely remains mostly cloudy through Wednesday.

Temperatures remain cool too, with highs in the 50s to perhaps low 60s Wednesday. Wednesday night lows fall into the 30s as the sky clears. Thursday and especially Friday look sunnier but cool, with high temperatures potentially only in the 50s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s each night. Temperatures remain cool this weekend, though the chance for rain looks lower now than in previous days. After Tuesday, our forecast remains mainly dry through early next week.