Temperatures Remain Below Average; Rain Likely Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: It’s been a very chilly start to the week so far, with temperatures near freezing for much of the area. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for many of our counties until 9am. Clouds will be building throughout the day, and highs will only be in the low 60s and upper 50s today. For tonight, we will not be as chilly, with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain is back in the forecast as we get to Tuesday. A Gulf disturbance along with a cold front will allow for showers and storms to be prevalent throughout the majority of the morning. Some rumbles of thunder could be possible, but there will be no severe threat. Highs will likely struggle to get out of the 50s, and we’ll have cloudy skies the majority of the day.

WEEK AHEAD: We have a much cooler week ahead, with a chance of rain tomorrow. Temperatures are likely to hover in the low 60s and upper 50s through the week, and some days may struggle to get out of the 40s!