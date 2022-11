Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked.

The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway.

Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when the road will reopen.

We have reached out to police and fire medics and will update this story as information becomes available.