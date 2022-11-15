Ibraheem Yazeed indicted in Macon County in the death of Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

The man charged in the death of Aniah Blanchard has been indicted on multiple counts of capital murder.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted in Macon County on three counts related to her death.

The attorney general’s office said it presented the evidence to a Macon County grand jury on November 4. The grand jury later returned the indictments on November 14.

The indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during a robbery in the first degree and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone. The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.

Aniah Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn. Her body was later found on November 25, 2019 in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

Yazeed was previously indicted in Lee County in 2020 related to her death.