Rain Clearing Out, Clouds Hanging Around This Evening

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: We have a widespread complex of rain this morning across the area, but fortunately it is not anything severe. This rain is likely to persist throughout the morning and midday, but will subside once we get into the afternoon. Highs are only going to be around 60° today with cloudy skies. For tonight, clouds will be hanging around with lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Rain exits the forecast today, but clouds will still be around for Wednesday. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with several communities likely to not get out of the 40s! But most of the area will hover in the low 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week is looking well below average, with some very chilly nights. Highs are likely to only hover in the low 50s, and lows are going to be at or below freezing for several consecutive days. As of right now, there is no indication of any type of significant warming trend, but we’ll be back in the low 60s by next week.