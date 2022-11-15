Winter-Like Cold Temps Ahead

by Shane Butler

We sorta have the look and feel of winter-like weather conditions. The low gray clouds will continue to dominate our sky and temps will remain below average for several days. It’s all behind a departing system that’s taking the rain activity east of us. Clouds remain in place and a northwest wind undercutting those clouds will keep it feeling rather chilly through the overnights and afternoons. Daytime highs will only manage the low to mid 50s through late week. Overnight temps will be dropping and we’re expecting upper 20s to lower 30s beginning Thursday morning and each morning through the weekend. The pesky clouds will gradually break up and we’re back to sunshine Thursday and most of the extended period that goes through the weekend. Early next week, temps will begin to climb and we’re in the mid to upper 60s for highs through next Wednesday. An early look at Thanksgiving Day is showing clouds and rain. I’ve checked out a couple of different models and that seems to be the idea. Of course, this could change a bit before then but letting you know a soggy turkey day is a possibility.