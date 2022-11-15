St. James Hotel Hosts Hospitality Training in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A program designed to encourage tourism and economic development around Alabama — is implemented in Dallas County.

Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training is making it’s way to counties across the state.

The historic St. James Hotel in Selma hosted training sessions — Monday and Tuesday.

Trainees learned the skills needed to improve the experience of tourists and customers.

Program designers tailored the training to fit the specific needs of each business — and geographic location.

“This is going to be ongoing training. So, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said St. James Hotel General Manager Tina Jones.

“We want to train not only hotel staff, but we want to train restaurant staff. And attractions and retail. Every type of business that you can think of that a tourist would touch. We want them to be trained to deliver that flawless service anywhere they are.”

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association coordinated the program through a grant by the Alabama Tourism Department.