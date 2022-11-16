Another Cool Day; Chilly Nights Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are overhead this morning, and will likely persist throughout the day today. Rain chances stay slim to none, but we’ll still have an overcast day. Highs are only going to be in the low 50s and upper 40s today. For tonight, most of us will be around freezing but we’ll have mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Thursday is looking similar to today, except we’ll be seeing tons of sunshine! While it’ll be a much nicer day, highs are still likely to only reach the low 50s and upper 40s once again. Tomorrow night’s lows are likely to dip into the mid to upper 20s!

WEEK AHEAD: Our rain chances remain slim and temperatures remain below average in the coming week. Our temperatures will rise slightly as we get into next week, but will still remain below average. Model data is hinting at some rain activity for Thanksgiving, but that is still something to watch for moving forward.