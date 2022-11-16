Brighter Days Ahead But Still Chilly

by Shane Butler

These clouds overhead will gradually begin to clear out overnight. Temps will drop through the 30s and bottom out in the lower 30s by Thursday morning. High pressure returns to the area and we have several days of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temps will continue to be rather cool with highs only in the 50s. Overnight temps will be well below average and hover around the upper 20s to lower 30s through the upcoming weekend. We gradually start to see temps warming a bit early next week. Afternoon temps will reach the lower to mid 60s and we could even approach 70 by Wednesday. As temps warm, moisture begins to increase and we’re looking at a decent chance for rain late week. Right now, the big travel day(Wednesday) is looking mostly cloudy but rain holding off. That wont be the case for Thanksgiving Day. Rain is likely to be over much of the deep south. If you’re a big fan of black Friday deals and plan to shop Friday, we see weather conditions improving but cooling down once again.