Montgomery EMA hosts “Warm up the Warming Center” Drive

by Teresa Lawson

Montgomery Emergency Management is making sure everyone has enough to stay warm during the cold weather and they need your help with the “warm up the warming center” drive.

The warming center doors are open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. on days where the temperature reaches near freezing to anyone in need of a warm safe place offering warm clothes, a hot meal and shower. Now they need your help to ensure that the wonderful work they do can continue.

The center is in need of warm clothes.

You can donate items to the The Montgomery Crisis Center at 3446 LeBron Road…

or at the Montgomery EMA Office, 911 Communications Parkway, between 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m… through November 18th.