Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start

by Alabama News Network Staff

The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected the items to give to the nonprofit.

The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization.

The 29,000 pounds of food equated to 11 pallets that were picked up by the Salvation Army Tuesday.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery gives out over 400 cans a day to help support the community.