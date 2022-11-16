Selma Community Comes Together to Protect Children

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma community continues to try and recover from the tragic death of a 16 year old Selma High student.

The teen died just over a week ago — after suffering a medical emergency at school.

As the healing process continues in Selma, the school district is reaching out to community — to try and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

School officials are bringing community leaders and parents together — to discuss the issues affecting students.

“To show our community that we are aware of some of the things that are going on in our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd.

“But most of all, to listen to our community members to see what more we can do to address some of the issues that are going on in our community.”

“Whether it’s bullying. Whether it’s drug related,” said Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

“The main thing is to come to some type of resolution or a path moving forward.”

Byrd says the district is working to build a unified community to help fill in the gaps — and keep students safe and productive.

“We have the resources that we are offering as a school district. City government has the resources that they are offering. And county government has the resources that they are offering,” said Byrd.

However Police Chief Kenta Fulford says parental involvement in the effort is crucial for it’s success. As well as the success of the students.

“It starts at home. We cannot be afraid of checking our children’s room. We can not be afraid of checking their closet,” said Fulford.

“Because if you catch it at home, we don’t have to worry about it in the streets, or in our schools, or in our community.”

Byrd says the community is Stronger Together. And it needs to work together — to protect it’s most precious resource. It’s children.