Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky
Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams are going for their second straight win on Saturday. The Tigers host Western Kentucky trying to follow up on a 13-10 win over Texas A&M.
It’s the first meeting for the two teams since 2005.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford faces a Hilltoppers defense that leads the nation in forced turnovers, defensive touchdowns and interceptions. Western Kentucky (7-4) has four wins over Southeastern Conference teams since 2012.
Auburn (4-6) is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Texas A&M.
The key matchup is Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense.
Auburn is 36-7-1 against current Conference USA members, including wins over Western Kentucky in 2003 (48-3) and 2005 (37-14).
Kickoff is at 3PM CST on the SEC Network.
