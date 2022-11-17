Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky

Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams watches a replay during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams are going for their second straight win on Saturday. The Tigers host Western Kentucky trying to follow up on a 13-10 win over Texas A&M.

It’s the first meeting for the two teams since 2005.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford faces a Hilltoppers defense that leads the nation in forced turnovers, defensive touchdowns and interceptions. Western Kentucky (7-4) has four wins over Southeastern Conference teams since 2012.

Auburn (4-6) is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Texas A&M.

The key matchup is Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense.

Auburn is 36-7-1 against current Conference USA members, including wins over Western Kentucky in 2003 (48-3) and 2005 (37-14).

Kickoff is at 3PM CST on the SEC Network.

