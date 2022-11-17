Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky

Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams are going for their second straight win on Saturday. The Tigers host Western Kentucky trying to follow up on a 13-10 win over Texas A&M.

It’s the first meeting for the two teams since 2005.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford faces a Hilltoppers defense that leads the nation in forced turnovers, defensive touchdowns and interceptions. Western Kentucky (7-4) has four wins over Southeastern Conference teams since 2012.