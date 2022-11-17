Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best.

Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the workforce on the assembly lines at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, qualified Black candidates are denied promotions and workers who complain about discrimination are punished with bogus writeups and told their jobs are in jeopardy. They allege that there is blatant racism on the assembly plant floor including one instance where a group of Black employees were told a white manager was their “master”.

READ THE LAWSUIT FILED BY THE FIVE MEN

“These men, four of whom still work at Hyundai, are risking good paying jobs by standing up for their rights,” Davis said.

“They are frustrated but they refuse to work on a plantation and no one is their master,” he said.

Last month, former HMMA Director of Administration Yvette Gilkey-Shuford sued the company for racial and gender discrimination.

READ THE YVETTE GILKEY-SHUFORD LAWSUIT

Scott Posey, public relations manager at the Hyundai plant, released this statement to Alabama News Network:

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama does not comment on the details of pending litigation. HMMA provides a workplace free of discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin or ancestry, citizenship status, physical or mental disability, genetic information, veteran status, uniformed service member status or any other status protected by federal, state or local law.”