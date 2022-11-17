Frigid Thursday Night, Cool Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell just below the freezing mark of 32° in most locations. However, Thursday night looks even colder. In fact, it could be the coldest night of the Fall season so far. Friday morning lows likely range from the mid to upper 20s in most locations. Frost could be widespread early Friday morning due to a combination of light to calm winds overnight with a generally clear sky.

Although, due to abundant sunshine, temperatures warm up a bit Thursday afternoon. Although, highs remain well below average for November 17th. That number is near 70° in Montgomery, but temperatures only warm into the low and mid 50s. Temperatures quickly fall once the sun goes down, with 40s during the 5PM hour, and 30s during the early to middle part of the evening.

After a very cold Friday morning, temperatures rebound into the 50s during the afternoon with a mainly sunny sky. Friday night looks cold, with lows near freezing in most locations. While we may wake up to sunshine Saturday, the sky becomes mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a few stray showers, mainly in far south Alabama. However, the chance looks very low. Most locations remain totally rain-free this weekend.

Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s Saturday, and lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday night. High temperatures may approach 60° Sunday, but Sunday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Temperatures gradually trend milder next week. Highs could be near 70° Wednesday. While Monday through Wednesday look dry, rain may return to Alabama Thanksgiving. However, it may not be a washout. Stay tuned for Thanksgiving forecast updates.