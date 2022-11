Montgomery County Mugshots 11/01/22-11/15/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATKINSON, DOCK – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

AVERY, FREDDIE – SORNA VIOLATION

BARNETT, MARQUICE – Promoting Prison Contraband 2

BAXLEY, DEBRA – Possession Forged Instrument

BELL, JAMORIAN – Endangering Welfare of Child



BOLDEN, JOHN – Probation Violation

BROWN, CASHADA – Illegal Possesion of Credit Card

BULLOCK, TAJUAN – Burglary 3rd

BURDEN, KENTARIOUS – Robbery 1st

CALIXTO, MICHAEL – DUI



COLEY III, LAWRENCE – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

DABNEY JR, FERMON – On Loan From DOC

DABNEY, ANGELA – Contempt of Court

DAIL, JAMES – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

DAVIS, JEFFERY – Parole Violation



DEJARNETTE, STEPHEN – Parole Violation

DOE, JOHN – Poss Marijuana 2nd

ELLIS, BRANDON – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd

FOSTER JR, DOUGLAS – Trafficking – Methamph



FRANDI, KEVIN – Domestic Violence 3rd

GRACE, OCTAVIOUS – Murder – Reckless

HARDY, JAMICHAEL – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

HARLEY, TIMOTHY – Porn Possession Material

HATCHER, DESKENDRE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



HENSON, LESLEY – Permitting, Aiding Escape

HOOKS, ANTONIO – Rape 2nd

HUNTER, CORY – Escape 1st Degree

JACKSON, ARDARIUS – Capital Murder of Person in a Vehicle From Outside the Vehicle

JACKSON, RODNEY – Cruelty to Animals



JOHNSON, ADRIAN – Theft of Property 3rd

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER – On Loan From DOC

JONES, SHERMIRROR – Domestic Violence 2nd

KENNER, BERNADETTE – On Loan from DOC

KNIGHT, GREGORY – Unlawful Possession Control Substance



LUNSFORD, RODNEY – Break, Enter Vehicle

MATHEWS, DARNELL – Robbery 2nd

MONTGOMERY, ARTHUR – Parole Violation

NELSON, RICHARD – Firearm, Person Forbidden to Possess

NICKERSON, JEREMIAH – Break, Enter Vehicle



SELLERS, BROOKE – Theft of Lost Property 2nd

THOMPSON, DERRICK – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

THORNTON, RENITA – Manslaughter

TOLBERT, MIKAYLA – Probation Violation

WATKINS, KENDARIUS – Robbery 1st



WATTS, MARKIS – Assault 1st

