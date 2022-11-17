Sunshine Returns But Still Very Chilly

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday is starting off very chilly, with temperatures expected to dip into the low 30s by sunrise. However, we’ll finally be seeing some sunshine! Mostly clear skies are expected for today, but highs may struggle to get out of the 40s in most locations. For tonight, we may see the coldest night of the year so far, as lows are likely to be in the mid 20s!

FRIDAY: It’s going to be a brutally cold start to Friday, with temperatures likely in the mid 20s. Sunshine will hang around for Friday, and we’ll be slightly warmer as well! Highs are going to be in the mid 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: In the coming week, temperatures will remain below average, and rain stays out of the forecast for the weekend. However, as we get into next week, temperatures steadily start to climb ahead of Thanksgiving, and a chance of rain enters the forecast. As of right now, the chance of rain remains fairly low, but it is something we will be watching for! The GFS has rain fairly widespread across the state, while the Euro keeps the rain farther south. So it is likely that rain will be around for Thanksgiving, but the timing and exact location is still in question.