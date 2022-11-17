What the Tech? Beware of Holiday Mail Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

By JAMIE TUCKER Consumer Technology Reporter

The U.S. Postal Service says that mail thefts surge during the holidays and urge you to take careful steps when mailing letters at the post office.

The USPS says criminals are stealing mail left in the blue mailbox containers at post offices and suggests never dropping off

mail after the last pickup of the day.

Mailbox thefts also traditionally go up during the holidays as Americans tend to receive more mail and small packages. Stealing mail from mailboxes takes only seconds for the crooks to drive up, open the mailbox, remove what mail is in there and speed off to the next house.

It’s much easier than stealing packages off the porch. Doorbell cameras may not capture the criminal and you may not know you’re missing something.

The USPS suggests checking your mail each day and never leaving it unattended, especially if you are expecting something important.

You should also register your address for the USPS Informed Delivery service that emails photos of every piece of standard mail that is to be delivered that day.

Here’s how it works:

To sign up, go to USPS.COM and look for “Informed delivery”. Follow the directions to sign up which require you to register your name, address, and email address.

You’ll also be asked to verify you are who you say you are and that you live at the address. Once approved, you’ll receive an email each morning with gray-scale photos of every piece of standard mail to be delivered that day.

If you’re missing a piece of mail, you can report it was not delivered with a few clicks.

The Post Office says over 51 million people have signed up and use informed delivery. It’s an important step to protect what’s to be delivered to your mailbox.