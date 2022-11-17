Winter-Like Cold Overnight

by Shane Butler

It’s going to be coldest night in quite a while. Temps will drop below freezing around midnight and stay that way until just after sunrise tomorrow. We’re expecting mid to upper 20s through the overnight. Widespread frost is likely to form. Be sure to take care of those tender plants. Sunshine is back but temps will continue to remain rather cool Friday afternoon. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Over the weekend, we see temps hovering in the 50s for highs and lows falling into the lower to mid 30s. Limited sunshine is likely on Saturday but Sunday is looking a lot brighter. Next week, we begin to see temperatures climbing and we’re back in the mid to upper 60s by midweek. Moisture will be increasing and a chance for showers will need to be introduced for Tuesday and really right through the holiday period. Model data continues to show periods of showers working through the region. We don’t see it as a washout but rain gear may be needed at times. Temperatures will be a little closer to where they typically are this time of the year. We see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.