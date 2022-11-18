A Slight Warm-Up This Afternoon with Tons of Sunshine!

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: We’ve had a brutal start to our Friday so far, with many of us hovering in the mid 20s by 3am. Fortunately, we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s for the day with abundant sunshine, so we’ll have something to look forward to this afternoon! By the evening, some clouds will be moving through, and our lows tonight are going to be right around 30°.

SATURDAY: Clouds will be widespread for our Saturday along with a weak front pushing through the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s once again, but the main chance of rain will stay well south of our area.

WEEK AHEAD: As we get through the weekend, temperatures steadily start to rise into the low to mid 60s. A chance of rain also enters the forecast for Thanksgiving, but the timing, location, and magnitude still remain in question. Enjoy the weekend everyone!